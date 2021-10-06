Wednesday Evening Forecast: Hotter days ahead to end the week

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds. Mild. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: turning SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Not as cool, but still a light jacket may be necessary Thursday morning. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: South 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and trending warmer. High: 89, near 90 west of HWY 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and hot. Low: 64. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, increasing humidity. Low: 67. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Very muggy. Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of t-storms before 8 PM. Low: 69. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A 30% chance of t-storms, especially north of HWY 84. The primary threats are lightning and gusty winds, but a few stronger storms are possible north of I-20. Lows by Monday morning: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and muggy, chance of rain at 30%. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid and breezy. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. A 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

