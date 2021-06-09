Wednesday Evening Forecast: Humid days ahead

THIS EVENING: Skies mostly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and a few 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase by morning. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SW 10 mph. It will feel like the middle to upper 90s and near 100.

FRIDAY: A few clouds to start for the morning, and then more sunshine. Humid. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s and near 100.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Wind turns northeast, and this will change the overall pattern. A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying humid with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few storms possible. Clouds & sun mix, remaining very humid. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: East 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy and not as hot but still muggy. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

