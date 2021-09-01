Wednesday Evening Forecast: Isolated gusty storms Thursday, hot holiday weekend

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms ending after 9 PM. Otherwise, clearing clouds. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: Light to Calm.

THURSDAY: More PM clouds. A 20% chance of storms after 12 PM. Gusty winds possible in the storms. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Drier air moving in, leading to hotter temperatures in the afternoon and a slight drop in the humidity. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Nearing 100 degrees with sunny skies. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly to partly sunny. A hot day with humidity returning. A few t-storms in the afternoon, chance at 20%. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A few storms possible, a 20% probability. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.