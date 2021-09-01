Wednesday Evening Forecast: Isolated gusty storms Thursday, hot holiday weekend

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms ending after 9 PM. Otherwise, clearing clouds. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: Light to Calm.

THURSDAY: More PM clouds. A 20% chance of storms after 12 PM. Gusty winds possible in the storms. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Drier air moving in, leading to hotter temperatures in the afternoon and a slight drop in the humidity. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Nearing 100 degrees with sunny skies. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly to partly sunny. A hot day with humidity returning. A few t-storms in the afternoon, chance at 20%. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A few storms possible, a 20% probability. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph.

