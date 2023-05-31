TONIGHT: Storms will end early and skies will clear late. Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with an isolated storm or two. It’ll be warm and muggy in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 67. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.