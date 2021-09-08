Wednesday Evening Forecast: Lovely weather continues to end the week

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds. Cool. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows: middle to lower 60s, a few upper 50s north of I-20.

THURSDAY: A tad cooler and breezy in the afternoon. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler morning with some upper 50s possible. More sun and warmer. Low: 63. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. A slight increase in the humidity. Low: 66. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Humidity increasing, and returning clouds. Low: 68. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain and a few t-storms in southern areas. Mostly cloudy. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few storms, chances 20% to 30% and higher in southern counties. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain showers. Milder. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

