THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: West 10 to West 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and colder. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: West, SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & comfortable. High: 82. Wind: WNW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and heating up, low humidity. Low: 57. High: 85. Wind: North 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Hotter and increasing humidity, but still comfortable. Mostly sunny. Low: 64. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More humid and mostly sunny. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds and humid. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & sunshine mixture. Muggy. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.