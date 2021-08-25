Wednesday Evening Forecast: Low rain chances as the heat continues

THIS EVENING: Mainly sunny and humid. Isolated showers ending in southern areas. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: East-SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Small rain chances in the afternoon, a 10% to 20% chance. Otherwise staying hot with partly cloudy skies. High: 96. Wind: East-SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying humid with passing clouds. A few t-storms in the afternoon, 20% to 30% probability, especially in eastern and southern areas. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain or storms – mostly in east and southern counties. Muggy and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued hot. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers and storms possible, a 30% to 40% chance. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible, a 30% to 40% probability. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: North 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot and breezy. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: North 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.