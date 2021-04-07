Wednesday Evening Forecast: Lower humidity & sunshine Thursday, storms Friday

Tornado Watch continues until 8 PM for Sabine county.

THIS EVENING: Storms ending across Deep East Texas after 9 PM. Clear skies elsewhere and mild. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: West, NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds in southern areas, cooler. Low: 53. Wind: West, SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: The cold front stalls out and lifts northward as a warm front by the afternoon. A brief round of drier air and staying warm. High: 81. Wind: North, turning SW 5-10 mph. In Deep East Texas, a 20% chance of rain during the day. Late night, a 20% chance of rain with possible strong storms (hail threat).

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. Low: 63. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph. After 3 PM and especially by evening, storms are likely. A few severe storms are possible with hail and wind threat. Heavy rain expected. Best rain chances north of HWY 84 where 1-2 inches of rain is possible.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds during the day. Less humid but still warm with sunshine. Low: 56. High: 75. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds returning. Low: 49. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain by late afternoon and evening. Low: 59. High: 82. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. Low: 55. High: 73. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain. Cooler and breezy. Low: 53. High: 68. Wind: NE 10 mph.