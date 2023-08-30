TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 71. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 98. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 98. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining hot. Low: 68. High: 99. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 98. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slim chance of a shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.