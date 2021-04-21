Wednesday Night Forecast: Milder with clouds Thursday, strong storms Friday

OVERNIGHT: Not as cold as Wednesday morning, but still chilly. Variable clouds. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph, making it feel like the middle to some lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Chilly morning. Clouds & sun mix with widespread clouds increasing after 3 PM and especially by evening. A 20% chance of rain late day. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and very humid. Rain and storms increase late morning and afternoon with a risk of severe weather. Primary threats include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain (1-2 inches possible for parts of East Texas). A few tornadoes are possible as the wind energy and dynamics increase. Rain chances at 80%. Storms continue through late evening. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain ends by lunchtime, and decreasing clouds. Warmer and breezy with a cold front. Low: 61. High: 76. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: 50. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Breezy and more humid with clouds increasing. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Another storm threat, possibly severe. Rain chance at 40%. Very warm and windy. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: South 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with sunshine and clouds. Low: 62. High: 74. Wind: NW 15 mph.