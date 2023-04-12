TONIGHT: Any leftover showers will end by midnight. Clearer skies after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 82. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms (especially in the am). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 81. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 52. High: 75. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and little warmer. Low: 50. High: 80. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 62. High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.