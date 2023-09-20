TONIGHT: Isolated storm chances are possible early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day (especially Thursday night). Chance of rain: 30%. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms around in the morning. Conditions will remain warm and humid in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Temperatures will remain fairly warm. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area in the morning. Due to the rain, conditions will remain cool in the morning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 71. High: 85. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures trending a little warmer. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.