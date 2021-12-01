Wednesday Evening Forecast: More fog overnight, rain chances return Friday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear. Patchy fog could develop after 9 PM in Deep East Texas. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with more fog likely south of HWY 79. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: After the morning fog, mainly sunny and warm. Highs: middle to upper 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. A 20% chance of rain during the day, up to a 30% chance of rain in the evening and night. Low: 58. High: 75. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Low: 61. High: 73. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain during the day, but up to a 30% chance Sunday evening into early Monday as a cold front moves in. Low: 62. High: 74. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Much cooler and mainly sunny. Low: 45. High: 60. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: After a chilly morning, increasing clouds and warmer. A 20% chance of rain late day into the overnight. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 45. High: 62. Wind: NE 10 mph.

