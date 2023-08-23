TONIGHT: A few clouds after midnight and remaining warm. Low: 80. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 107. Winds: E 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 81. High: 106. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, with an isolated chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 104. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, with an isolated chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 104. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH