TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a chance of a patchy dense fog. Low: 34. Winds: North 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds but sunshine will dominate for most of the day. High: 59. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with few showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Rain will move out quickly in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 42. High: 49. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 39. High: 55. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 35. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storms around. Some storms could be strong to severe especially in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 46. High: 62. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 50. Winds: NW 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 29. High: 55. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.