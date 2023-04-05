TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will remain around 60 percent throughout tonight. However, better rain chances do exist in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 52. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 60. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more rain. Some flash flooding is possible in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 49. High: 58. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 69. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slightly warmer temperatures for our Easter Sunday. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 83. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 59. High: 85. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.