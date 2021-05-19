Wednesday Evening Forecast: More rain on the way

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and locally heavy downpours are expected. Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers in the morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with slightly warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 68. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms especially to the west. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: partly cloudy and no rain! Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.