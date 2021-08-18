Rain ending late tonight, more storms Thursday

Steady rain will continue through the late evening across East Texas. The bulk of the rain fell from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning with amounts between 3-6 inches across Smith county. More storms are expected Thursday, and then we trend hotter and drier heading into the final full week of August.

Here is a look at the radar and our temperatures.

THIS EVENING: Rain and isolated storms. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A stray shower or storm, otherwise mainly to mostly cloudy and humid. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of storms in the afternoon. Trending warmer. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sun and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph. Heat index temperatures around or above 105°.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and very hot. High humidity. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Still very hot with a partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 5 mph.

