Wednesday Evening Forecast: Muggy Thursday, storms with front Friday

THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing and humid. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY, JULY 1: Partly cloudy and humid. A 30% chance of rain after 3 PM, mostly north of I-20. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain and storms likely, not as warm. Rain chances at 60%. Low: 74. High: 84. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain, especially south of HWY 79, along with a few storms. Chances of rain at 20% to 40%. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: Decreasing clouds with more sun returning. Only a 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing humidity with a 20% to 30% chance of rain, mostly for southern counties. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain or a few storms. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.