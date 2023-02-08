TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Low: 38. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and a mild day. High: 67. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, cold, and breezy. Low: 39. High: 49. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 29. High: 55. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer for Super Bowl Sunday. Low: 33. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing once again. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 46. High: 63. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing once more. Temperatures will remain mild. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 53. High: 64. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 47. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.