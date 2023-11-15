PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD CONDITIONS ARE FORECASTED TO PERSIST THROUGH SATURDAY. RAIN CHANCES WILL RETURN LATE SUNDAY AND EARLY NEXT WEEK. THANKSGIVING DAY APPEARS DRY RIGHT NOW.

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy by the end of the night. Low: 51. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 72. Winds: E 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 56. High: 74. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 54. High: 69. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 49. High: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout Monday. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 57. High: 66. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 54. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 42. High: 57. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.