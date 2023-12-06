TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase this evening which will keep our temperatures in the 40s. Low: 44. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover should help keep our temperatures in the 60s. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. We’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day and early Saturday morning. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather highlighted in our northern counties. Chance of rain: 20% (late). Low: 56. High: 72. Winds: S 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Conditions will remain warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form along a cold front which will bring with it a chance of some severe storms. Storms will exit East Texas by the middle-to -late part of Saturday afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 63. High: 68. Winds: NW 20-25 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 38. High: 56. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 36. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and about as warm. Low: 40. High: 61. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 44. High: 60. Winds: NE 15 MPH.