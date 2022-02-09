THIS EVENING: Passing high clouds, but mainly clear. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: North to SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows: middle to upper 30s and around 40. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny sky. Warmer. High: 70. Wind: West-Southwest 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer day and still sunny. Clouds pick up late day. Low: 46. High: 72. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Turning colder. Low: 45. High: 50. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns. A cold morning but milder afternoon. Low: 29. High: 58. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and much warmer. Low: 38. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 71. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy sky. Windy & warm. A 20% chance of rain during the day, likely increasing Wednesday evening and overnight with storms. Low: 55. High: 68. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

