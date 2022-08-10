TONIGHT: Storms will be possible before midnight. A few passing clouds through daybreak. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: More pockets of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: More sunshine and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.