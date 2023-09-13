TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with some on and off rain chances throughout the day. However, Rain chances will be better tomorrow morning as opposed to tomorrow evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 79. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms (especially to the west of Tyler & Jacksonville). Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms in the area. Temperatures will begin to trend a little warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 85. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 64. High: 89. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and becoming warm. Low: 65. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 67. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.