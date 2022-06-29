TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Temperatures will still be warm. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers as a Gulf of Mexico disturbance moves in our direction. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There will be more humidity due to rainfall. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer with a shower early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH