TONIGHT: Rain chances will be increasing from SW to NE throughout the course of the night. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers with a few storms. Rain may be heavy at times. 1″-3″ of rain is expected through Friday Night. Chance of rain: 90%. High: 61. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain, especially late. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 57. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain chances early. Temperatures will remain cool throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 42. High: 64. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 44. High: 66. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and much colder. Low: 44. High: 51. Winds: NW 15 MPH.