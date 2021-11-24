Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain increasing overnight, colder Thanksgiving

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and breezy. A few showers developing and increasing up to 12 AM. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: South, SE 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few storms increasing. Some brief heavy rain possible and a few gusty storms. Severe weather is not expected. Rain chances at 60%. By 7 AM, the cold front will be near I-20. Overnight temperatures mostly in the 60s, some 50s north of I-20 by 7 AM.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Rain likely, chances at 60% to 80%. Rain ends after 10 AM north of HWY 79, ending around 2 PM in Deep East Texas. Heavier rain amounts expected in southern counties where up to 1″ of rain possible. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures fall to the 50s and hold through the afternoon. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Mainly clear sky and colder. Heavy frost and a light freeze possible. Lows: upper 20s to lower 30s along I-30, lower 30s south of I-20 to HWY 84, and middle 30s to near 40 south of HWY 84. Wind: North 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: North 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A 20% to 30% chance of rain for Deep East Texas from the afternoon to evening. Low: 41. High: 61. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder for the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 66. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 43. High: 71. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 49. High: 73. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: SW 10 mph.

