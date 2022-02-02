THIS EVENING: Showers and isolated storms increase for the area. Temperatures continue to fall to the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Before 10 PM, our W-NW counties (Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt, & Wood), could see a rain/sleet mixture. However, little road impact expected at that time. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Wintry mix increasing for west-northwest counties. Initially, it will fall as rain/sleet mixture, becoming a sleet/freezing rain mixture, then turning to freezing rain toward daybreak. Lows: lower 30s central areas, middle to upper 20s in NW counties, and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s in Deep East Texas.

THURSDAY: A 80% chance of a wintry mix, mainly for areas west of HWY 259 and north of HWY 79 through the day. Accumulation becoming more likely, with the potential of 0.25″ of ice in NW counties, 0.10″ ice from near Crockett to Gilmer, and rain with little ice from east Trinity county to Marshall to Toledo Bend. Main story: colder weather. Temperatures fall to the 20s and lower 30s. Wind: NW 15 mph, making it feel like the Teens & 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Precipitation ending late evening, allowing for a light accumulation for far east-southeast areas, and a few snow flurries are possible. Anything on the roads will freeze if not evaporated by the strong northwest wind. Lows drop to the lower and middle 20s. Wind: North 10-15 mph, making it feel like the Teens.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and still cold. Snow flurries possible, a 20% chance. High: 30, middle 30s in Deep East Texas. Wind: North 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds clear out making for a very cold start. Lows: lower to middle 20s, some Teens in NW areas. Partly cloudy. High: 38. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Low: 25. High: 49. Wind: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly milder. Low: 28. High: 50. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 28. High: 58. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon. Low: 35. High: 61. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

