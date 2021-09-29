Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain most likely Friday & Saturday

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms ending with a partial decrease in clouds. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog possible. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: PM scattered t-storms with heating. Chances of rain at 40%. Highs: middle to upper 80s and near 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain and storms likely by midday and afternoon, a 60% chance. This precipitation decreases to scattered showers by the evening. Low: 71. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More periods of rain and isolated storms. Chances at 60%. Low: 69. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. A cold front moves in for the afternoon and evening. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a north breeze. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and comfortable. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds. Otherwise, mild with sunshine. Low: 63. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.