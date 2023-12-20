TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase tonight as temperatures will remain cool but not as cold as Wednesday morning. Low: 48. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers. Rainfall won’t be widespread or very heavy. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 42. High: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain chances will be picking up late in the day. We could see some heavy rain at times but no severe weather is expected. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 57. High: 68. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain looking more likely. Despite rainfall temperature will remain well above seasonal normals in the afternoon. Rain will taper off early Monday morning. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 60. High: 67. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Decreasing clouds and cooler. A white Christmas will not occur this year. Sorry kids. Low: 50. High: 62. Winds: W 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 57. Winds: NW 10 MPH.