Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain to increase overnight into Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and humid. Rain chances increase for west counties after 9 PM. Temperatures to the lower 80s and 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain likely, especially west of HWY 259. A few storms possible. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain and storms likely ending after 7 PM, chances at 60%. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Cold front by midday Friday through the afternoon. Low: 71. Highs: north of HWY 80: upper 70s to lower 80s, south of HWY 80 to HWY 84: lower to middle 80s, south of HWY 84: middle to upper 80s and briefly near 90. Wind: SW, becoming Northwest 15 mph. Breezy and cool for Friday night.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and much cooler. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues with a colder morning. Low: 48. High: 77. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer in the afternoon. Low: 49. High: 81. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds at times ahead of another cold front. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: SW, turning North 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.