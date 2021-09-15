Wednesday Evening Forecast: Rain will return from Nicholas to end the week

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy & mild. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE 10 to NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few breaks in the clouds, but they move back in by morning. Low near 70. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds as the center of Nicholas moves west into SE Texas. This will lead to a 20% to 30% chance of rain or t-storms in the afternoon. Best rain chances east of HWY 69 and south of HWY 79. High: 87. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds and a 40% chance of storms in the afternoon. Heavy downpours the primary threat, but a low risk of a severe storm capable of wind gusts or an isolated tornado. This is due to the low-pressure center with Nicholas moving across the central counties. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase. A 20% to 30% chance of rain or isolated storms. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Next cold front arriving late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a 30% chance of t-storms. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

