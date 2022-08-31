THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 80s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early, with mostly cloudy skies late. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 84. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 83. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: SE 5 mph.