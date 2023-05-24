TONIGHT: Conditions will be drying out followed by the skies clearing. Low: 64. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining warm. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining warm. Low: 63. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.