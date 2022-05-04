THIS EVENING: Very isolated storm ending by 9 PM. Otherwise partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: South, SE 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, a few showers possible toward daybreak. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Strong to severe storms increase after 10 AM and continue through late evening. Initially, storms could rotate with a tornado risk. Then, the transition to a damaging wind threat will occur primarily. Temperatures to the upper 70s and lower 80s, but middle 80s in southern counties. Heavy rain is also possible, potentially 1-2 inches. Storms exit by 11 PM.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny but much warmer. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Isolated shower chance in the afternoon heat. Otherwise, partly cloudy & humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy & humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Muggy. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

