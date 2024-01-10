TONIGHT: Clouds will increase in Deep East Texas. Low: 43. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Thunderstorms could start as early as 8 PM Thursday Evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with 60 MPH winds, hail, and a brief tornado or two. Have away to wake up id a warning is issued. Chance of rain: 70% (night). High: 71. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: A much colder day behind the front that moves through. It’ll be a windy day. Low: 36. High: 49. Winds: NW 25-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 28. High: 55. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and starting out pleasant before the front moves in. The cold front will move through dropping our temperatures quickly. We may have some light precipitation in the area which would transition quickly to a mix of freezing rain and sleet late Sunday evening. Chance of mix: 20% Late. Low: 33. High: 47. Winds: W 15 MPH.

MONDAY: A light mix is possible early in the day, followed by much drier and colder air in the afternoon. Chance of mix: 30%. Low: 19. High: 29. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer as temperatures warm above freezing in the afternoon. Low: 16. High: 35. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a cold start. However, winds will shift to the south and it’ll be much warmer in the afternoon. Low: 22. High: 50. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.