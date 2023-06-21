A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for Anderson, Houston, and Trinity counties.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with an isolated storm or two. High: 93. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hotter. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.