TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase tonight which will keep our temperatures in check. Low: 57. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of severe thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. The secondary threats will be tornadoes and some flash flooding. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 71. Winds: S 20-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the afternoon while clouds will remain in place. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 41. High: 50. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 57. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Low: 36. High: 53. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 37. High: 52. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.