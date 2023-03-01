TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with storm chances increasing as we move into the afternoon. All modes of severe weather are on the table tomorrow afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds, cooler, and windy. Low: 47. High: 58. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 40. High: 67. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 45. High: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 53. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 79. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: SW 10 MPH.