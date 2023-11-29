A DYNAMIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING THE THREATS OF TORNADOES FOR DEEP EAST TEXAS AND SOME HEAVY RAIN FOR ALL OF EAST TEXAS THURSDAY.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase throughout the night with rain moving in after midnight. Temperatures will hold steady. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 53. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: On and off rainfall is expected throughout the day. Most of us will see 1″-2″ of rainfall before the rain moves out. We’ll see slightly warmer temperatures in Deep East Texas tomorrow. This will lead to higher instability and increase the threat of severe weather as we get towards the afternoon. The severe threat will end around midnight. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 64-67. Winds: SE 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds and cool. Low: 52. High: 62. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 45. High: 69. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 43. High: 64. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: W 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 40. High: 62. Winds: W 10 MPH.