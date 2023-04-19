TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and relatively humid. Low: 66. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected starting the afternoon. Some storms may produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 81. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another storm chance (especially in Deep East Texas). There’s another severe threat in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 40%-60%. Low: 64. High: 76. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.