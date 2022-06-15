TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid night is expected. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. Some haze from dust is possible throughout the day. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated showers (better chances in Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or two. Otherwise hot and humid conditions will continue. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 98. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot, again. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.