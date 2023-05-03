TONIGHT: A few clouds around. Low: 60. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Most of the day will be quiet and warm. However, humidity and storm chances will increase in the evening. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Chance of rain: 20% (30% Late). High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with another late chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another chance showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. We’ll continue to be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.