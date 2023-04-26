TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area. Some storms could be severe with all modes of severe weather being a possibility. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 62. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with showers and storms ending early. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 74. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 51. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 70. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53. High: 76. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 82. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60. High: 83. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.