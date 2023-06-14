TONIGHT: A few storms. Some storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.