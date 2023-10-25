TONIGHT: Storms will begin to move into our western counties after midnight tonight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around, this will keep our temperatures in the 70s. The best chance of heavy, widespread rain will be in the morning. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 78. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 73. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers (especially NW). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around as the cold front makes it’s way through East Texas. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 75. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 45. High: 54. Winds: N 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Temperatures will remain cool. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 55. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.