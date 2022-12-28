TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and quite windy throughout the night. Low: 60. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances increasing late in the day especially after sunset (Thursday night). Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the primary threat. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 60. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 68. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 52. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms during the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Low: 52. High: 62. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 48. High: 61. Winds: SW 10 MPH.