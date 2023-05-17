TONIGHT: A few clouds around. Low: 62. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies for most of the day with storms chances returning late. Chance of rain: 30% (40% at night). Low: 67. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and much cooler. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 64. High: 81. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 66. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.