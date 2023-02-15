TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances between 10 PM and 6 AM. Tyler and Longview should see the storms between 12 AM and 4 AM. The primary threats will be strong winds and hail. Temperatures will decrease quickly once the cold front moves through. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 45. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds in the afternoon with a chill in the air. High: 53. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 29. High: 52. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 31. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 76. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with decent rain and storm chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.